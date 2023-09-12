So all I can say are very strong things about this strain. Strong positives: • extremely potent, amazing and relaxing high • surprisingly decent taste (bong for me), considering the smell Strong negative: • terrible, terrible smell lmao The taste/smell: This strain smells like absolute body odor. To the point where if I have my jar of it I will not go out of my way to smell it, like I do with all my other strains. But, much to my surprise, it actually has a decent, crisp cheese taste, in a good way. The HIGH: after I took notes on the taste and smell, I didn’t feel anything until 6 or 7 minutes later, then BOOM, not like a explosion but more like a wave of total relaxation and happiness and euphoria that mellows out into one of the best highs I’ve had in a while. It makes me want to write music, and also it’s a good strain for sex, I got super horny on it lol. This is a fantastic strain, I only wish it didn’t smell like booty.