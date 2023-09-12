Garlic Juice reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Garlic Juice.
Garlic Juice strain effects
Garlic Juice strain flavors
Garlic Juice reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
l........t
September 12, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Great tingly body high with a mellow, euphoric, chill-out vibe, perhaps a bit tamer GMO, perfect for fall evenings, or any time... but best saved for PM. Medicinally , for me, it's good for pain, inflammation, anxiety and insomnia if smoked late at night. Pungent, skunky, indica lovers must try! 5★
a........t
June 7, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Damn. Dabbed through my Divine Tribe V5 portable rig. I spent $60 on 1g of Skunk brand, claims it's GMO x Papaya only, it smells just like it. Super heavy and relaxing, hits my legs and head with a tingle, easily the highest I've been from one dab in years. Very nice effects from the strain, not the most medicinal, joint pain only lightly relieved.
R........3
August 19, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
I just smoked a bowl of it and I feel amazing. It’s a pretty mellow buzz that has me feeling calm and collected 👌🏽
T........r
November 20, 2023
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
My bud tender strongly nudged me in the direction of the Garlic Cookies by West Coast Cure. IIRC it was shelved on 11/2/23. Twisting off the cap, the scent is wild. This is a real funk - but the best kind of funk. I’d never smelt anything quite like this. It’s far from a fruity berries or zSherbertNFT or whatever the cooler kids are smoking. To appreciate this stuff, is to appreciate something unique and powerful - if quite unconventional. and as exotic and funk-nasty as the nose is, it’s the effect that is the true standout trait. This is powerful bud, and I write to you now with my back thrown perpendicular over my bed with my feet planted firmly on the ground. The existential anxiety that plagued me earlier is entirely evaporated and I am extremely relaxed. This is some of the best flower I’ve smoked in a long time.
r........5
July 29, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Picked this up without knowing anything about it. The second you inhale it gives a nice uplifting buzz followed by a mellow high. Great for just chilling or sleeping. Very soothing and anxiety relieving as well.
j........1
April 30, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
So all I can say are very strong things about this strain. Strong positives: • extremely potent, amazing and relaxing high • surprisingly decent taste (bong for me), considering the smell Strong negative: • terrible, terrible smell lmao The taste/smell: This strain smells like absolute body odor. To the point where if I have my jar of it I will not go out of my way to smell it, like I do with all my other strains. But, much to my surprise, it actually has a decent, crisp cheese taste, in a good way. The HIGH: after I took notes on the taste and smell, I didn’t feel anything until 6 or 7 minutes later, then BOOM, not like a explosion but more like a wave of total relaxation and happiness and euphoria that mellows out into one of the best highs I’ve had in a while. It makes me want to write music, and also it’s a good strain for sex, I got super horny on it lol. This is a fantastic strain, I only wish it didn’t smell like booty.
r........1
August 9, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
Best strain yet. OMG..... relaxing body, active mind/head high then.... sedationnnnnnnnn
A........n
June 8, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
One of my favorite strains! Smooth citrusy smoke that leaves you relaxed, buzzed and ready for bed. Definitely a stoney strain! I tried this strain as freshly ground and rolled joint. 9/10 would smoke again.