HybridTHC 31%CBG 2%

Garlic Juice

Garlic Juice is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Papaya. Garlic Juice is 31% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Garlic Juice effects include relaxed, happy, and sedated. Medical marijuana patients often choose Garlic Juice when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, sleep, and depression. Bred by Oni Seed Co., Garlic Juice features flavors like garlic, citrus, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Garlic Juice typically ranges from $40-$60 per 3.5g. Garlic Juice buds are dense and colorful, with shades of green, purple, and orange. This strain is a smooth and creamy smoke that produces a balanced and relaxing experience rounded out by mental stimulation and overall body relief. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Garlic Juice, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Garlic Juice strain effects

Reported by 11 real people like you

Feelings

Tingly

Relaxed

Euphoric

Garlic Juice strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    45% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    36% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Insomnia
    27% of people say it helps with Insomnia
Garlic Juice strain reviews11

September 12, 2023
Great tingly body high with a mellow, euphoric, chill-out vibe, perhaps a bit tamer GMO, perfect for fall evenings, or any time... but best saved for PM. Medicinally , for me, it's good for pain, inflammation, anxiety and insomnia if smoked late at night. Pungent, skunky, indica lovers must try! 5★
15 people found this helpful
June 7, 2023
Damn. Dabbed through my Divine Tribe V5 portable rig. I spent $60 on 1g of Skunk brand, claims it's GMO x Papaya only, it smells just like it. Super heavy and relaxing, hits my legs and head with a tingle, easily the highest I've been from one dab in years. Very nice effects from the strain, not the most medicinal, joint pain only lightly relieved.
5 people found this helpful
August 19, 2023
I just smoked a bowl of it and I feel amazing. It’s a pretty mellow buzz that has me feeling calm and collected 👌🏽
5 people found this helpful
Strain spotlight

Garlic Juice strain genetics