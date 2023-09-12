Damn. Dabbed through my Divine Tribe V5 portable rig. I spent $60 on 1g of Skunk brand, claims it's GMO x Papaya only, it smells just like it. Super heavy and relaxing, hits my legs and head with a tingle, easily the highest I've been from one dab in years. Very nice effects from the strain, not the most medicinal, joint pain only lightly relieved.