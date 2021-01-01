Garlic punch is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Slurricane with Platinum Purple Hulk. This strain tastes like grape soda with undertones of spicy garlic and onion. Once described as “pumping cement through your veins,” Garlic Punch is ideal for anyone looking for an instant hit of relaxation.
Garlic punch is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Slurricane with Platinum Purple Hulk. This strain tastes like grape soda with undertones of spicy garlic and onion. Once described as “pumping cement through your veins,” Garlic Punch is ideal for anyone looking for an instant hit of relaxation.