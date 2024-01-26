Garlic Starship reviews
g........r
January 26, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
I fucking love this weed. It generated one of the wildest nights my girl and I have ever had. Beans were involved…. She started by pouring them on me and licked em all up! It was insane. Then she got a baguette and started smacking me with it…. Bruised me the fuck up. So hot. I have the weed to thank for all of this.
g........7
October 14, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
Uplifted
Literally one of the best strains I smoke to just mellow out and relax. The smoke produced is rich in garlicky, earthy, pungent terpenes . The high kicks in while smoking the mellow feeling slides in followed by a big bonk on the head stimulating a heavy indica high that'll for sure have you loving this strain!