Garlic Starship is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Sensi Star. This strain is 70% indica and 30% sativa. Garlic Starship has a pungent and sweet flavor and aroma that combines garlic, earth, and spice notes. This strain may make you feel euphoric, relaxed, and happy with its potent and balanced effects. Garlic Starship has a THC content of 16%, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers alike. Leafly customers tell us Garlic Starship effects include feeling uplifting, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Garlic Starship when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Bred by Glass House Farms, Garlic Starship features flavors like sweet garlic, earthy, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which may have anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties. The average price of Garlic Starship typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Garlic Starship is a rare and exotic strain that is only available in select dispensaries in California. If you’re looking for a strain that will take you to the moon with its flavor and potency, give Garlic Starship a try. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Garlic Starship, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.