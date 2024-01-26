Garlic Starship
Garlic Starship effects are mostly energizing.
Garlic Starship is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Sensi Star. This strain is 70% indica and 30% sativa. Garlic Starship has a pungent and sweet flavor and aroma that combines garlic, earth, and spice notes. This strain may make you feel euphoric, relaxed, and happy with its potent and balanced effects. Garlic Starship has a THC content of 16%, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers alike. Leafly customers tell us Garlic Starship effects include feeling uplifting, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Garlic Starship when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Bred by Glass House Farms, Garlic Starship features flavors like sweet garlic, earthy, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which may have anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties. The average price of Garlic Starship typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Garlic Starship is a rare and exotic strain that is only available in select dispensaries in California. If you’re looking for a strain that will take you to the moon with its flavor and potency, give Garlic Starship a try. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Garlic Starship, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Garlic StarshipOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Garlic Starship strain effects
Garlic Starship strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Arthritis
- 50% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Garlic Starship products near you
Similar to Garlic Starship near Ashburn, VA
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—