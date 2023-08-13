Gas Basket reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gas Basket.
Gas Basket strain effects
Gas Basket strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 22% of people say it helps with Pain
c........0
August 13, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
First review as a 20 year daily smoker. I just felt like I needed to put some RESPECT on this Gas Basket name. I have tried pheno's #2 and #4 a few times through Proper Cannabis here in St. Louis. All 4 batches I've gotten all tested between 24%-26%, Terps 2.6%-2.9% so the product has been very consistent. Pheno #2 is more indica leaning probably 75/25 indica to sativa with dense dark purple nugs with an undertone of dark green. Smell and Taste Came out more on the Bakers Dozen side with vanilla and fruit/berry smell and flavor. Pheno #4 on the other hand comes out as more of a true highbred probably 60/40 indica/ sativa with a little more fluffy light lime Green Nugs with a small tint of purple through out. The Gary Payton seems to come through much more in this Pheno as there is more of a berry, citrus, and a little bit of sharp gas smell and flavor. Both got me soaring High off of just a bong snap or 2. Again I have been smoking for 20 years, and daily for the last 18-19 years. This is a true banger. Don't be suprised to see Bakers Dozen Winning some awards here soon as it gains some popularity, and this Gary Payton cross is the best I've tried out of the 10 or so crosses I've had this year. Happy smoking and best of luck to everyone in the search of they're holy grail strains.
c........d
July 25, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Picked up the Gas Basket from a little shop in yachats, OR. First impression, this is some good looking bud, purple and green with big ass orange hairs. Smell of gas and vanilla. Hits smooth and taste like it smells on the exhale. 10/10 would try again!
l........t
January 23, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Got an eighth of pheno #7, definitely indica leaning, hits fast, droopy red eyes, warm blanket feel, relaxed, happy, hungry, and euphoric enough to write a review. Stuck to couch, and the remote untill sleepy. So definitely a night time strain, or pheno #7 was. Was surprised only few reviews, so ... yeah 👍. Keep tokin 😤💨
d........n
August 12, 2023
Giggly
Hungry
Sleepy
gas basket is extremely potent! this strain is not to be taken lightly! 5/5
D........7
November 21, 2023
Hungry
Sleepy
Packs a punch. Found this one is not for daytime use. Works well for night use. Though I did get the munchies with this one
P........6
November 11, 2023
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
Great bud! Amazing taste! Definitely a new favorite! Huge fane of Gary Payton strain so this really hits home! Taste stays on your pallet for a while!
m........8
June 27, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
I am an everyday smoker and have been for about 7-8 years now. My tolerance is not the lowest by any means I smoked .5 joint of this, best high I have had in a while and it tastes good. 10/10 absolutely recommend if you come across it. My only regret is I didn’t buy a few more Js of this strain.
l........n
February 1, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
read the reviews listed here because i saw some shake eights for twenty out the door, money well spent,good laughing and being lazy smoke, i could go on and on,if you see get it you won't be disappointed this i got it @27 percent thc