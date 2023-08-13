First review as a 20 year daily smoker. I just felt like I needed to put some RESPECT on this Gas Basket name. I have tried pheno's #2 and #4 a few times through Proper Cannabis here in St. Louis. All 4 batches I've gotten all tested between 24%-26%, Terps 2.6%-2.9% so the product has been very consistent. Pheno #2 is more indica leaning probably 75/25 indica to sativa with dense dark purple nugs with an undertone of dark green. Smell and Taste Came out more on the Bakers Dozen side with vanilla and fruit/berry smell and flavor. Pheno #4 on the other hand comes out as more of a true highbred probably 60/40 indica/ sativa with a little more fluffy light lime Green Nugs with a small tint of purple through out. The Gary Payton seems to come through much more in this Pheno as there is more of a berry, citrus, and a little bit of sharp gas smell and flavor. Both got me soaring High off of just a bong snap or 2. Again I have been smoking for 20 years, and daily for the last 18-19 years. This is a true banger. Don't be suprised to see Bakers Dozen Winning some awards here soon as it gains some popularity, and this Gary Payton cross is the best I've tried out of the 10 or so crosses I've had this year. Happy smoking and best of luck to everyone in the search of they're holy grail strains.