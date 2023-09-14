Gas OG reviews
Gas OG strain effects
Reported by 4 real people like you
Gas OG strain helps with
- 75% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 25% of people say it helps with Headaches
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
m........0
September 14, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Dry eyes
I tried this strain in a cartridge by west coast cure, and I've found myself constantly reaching for it now when I need SOMETHING else. Gas og delivers. When I feel like I'm about to the end of my rope..this strain seems to put me right back in the place I need to be and all the world melts away to a happy and content day. This cartridge was labeled as: Total cannabinoids: 98.6%, Total THC: 88.6%, Total CBD: 1.18%. This shows more CBD than strains I've used before. Perhaps this has an effect on the experience. It's very calming and relaxing.
f........n
March 6, 2024
Aroused
Hungry
Sleepy
Tingly
vaping this from a WCC cartridge, super smooth and gassy taste. mellow high that gets you to sleep easy and gives you the munchies. my munchie of choice is flamin hot Fritos today , 10/10 this is a new one for the rotation
a........1
August 14, 2025
Euphoric
Focused
Hungry
I have some concentrate about 89% I took 2 hits off a big straw, the effects mellowed me out, and made me focus more. My tolerance is really high, but this strain still gets a little done for me.