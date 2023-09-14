I tried this strain in a cartridge by west coast cure, and I've found myself constantly reaching for it now when I need SOMETHING else. Gas og delivers. When I feel like I'm about to the end of my rope..this strain seems to put me right back in the place I need to be and all the world melts away to a happy and content day. This cartridge was labeled as: Total cannabinoids: 98.6%, Total THC: 88.6%, Total CBD: 1.18%. This shows more CBD than strains I've used before. Perhaps this has an effect on the experience. It's very calming and relaxing.