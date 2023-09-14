Gas OG
Gas OG effects are mostly calming.
Gas OG is a cannabis strain that likely comes from OG Kush, with even more "gas", or "fuel" or "pepper" aroma. It smells like diesel, chemical, and earthy. It makes people creative, happy and euphoric, users report. Leave a review!
Gas OG strain effects
Reported by 4 real people like you
Gas OG strain helps with
- 75% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 25% of people say it helps with Headaches
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Gas OG strain reviews(4)
m........0
September 14, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Dry eyes
f........n
March 6, 2024
Aroused
Hungry
Sleepy
Tingly
a........1
August 14, 2025
Euphoric
Focused
Hungry