Gas Runtz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gas Runtz.
Gas Runtz strain effects
A........8
August 28, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Giggly
Wonderful blend of Sativa and Indica. The high was an even feeling of head high and an interesting bout of explosive energy! I smoked more but never got that stuck in the couch feeling. Full body high kicked in in about 20 minutes!
c........r
August 16, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
first off, I’d like to say I have a very high tolerance with that being said, four pretty good hits off of a blunt I was already lit so I decided to keep going until I was about halfway done and that was about 40 minutes ago and I’m here to tell you this is probably one of my strongest that I’ve ever smoke as far as flour goes definitely five stars‼️
l........7
February 8, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
I've been smoking for years and this one strain I like alot it hits way different from any indica hybrid..I had before it's nice and mellow and Gavee a Burst of energy I had it in flower and concentrate both good 👍
b........s
Yesterday
Talkative
Tingly
wish there was a bbq flavor option LOL cause thats how this strain tastes <3
t........4
September 3, 2023
Creative
Uplifted
Gas strain alone is amazing but mixed with Runtz it adds a new level, smoke it & enjoy.
s........1
January 28, 2024
Anxious
Headache
Not beginner friendly! I repeat NOT BEGINNER FRIENDLY. I am a 30 year old woman who decided to start smoking at the age of 28/29 (Yeah I know) while everyone I know has been smoking since like 11. But anyways, i don’t know what is it when i smoke anything Runtz. It’s never a good time. I hate the smell and the taste. It gave me an immediate headache and I felt so much anxiety. I believe I “greened out” smoking this shit.