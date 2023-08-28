Gas Runtz
Gas Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Runtz and Gas House OG. This strain is a flower product from Gas House, a brand that offers exotic and potent cannabis strains with unique flavors and aromas. Gas Runtz is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gas Runtz effects include relaxed, happy, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gas Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and appetite loss. Bred by Gas House, Gas Runtz features flavors like gas, sweet, and berry. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Gas Runtz typically ranges from $50-$70 per eighth. Gas Runtz is a powerful and flavorful hybrid that combines the best of both parents. It has a gassy and fruity aroma that will fill up the room with its pungency. It produces a strong and long-lasting high that will relax your body and uplift your mood. Gas Runtz is a great strain for enjoying a chill and happy time or easing your body and mind. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gas Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
