Hybrid

A limited edition cross by Green Team Genetics, Gasoline Alley was bred from I-95 and Fruitbound. This strain crosses pure fuel flavors as well as a tasty, sweet-candy floralness. If you’re a big fan of OG genetics, Gasoline Alley and its trichome-drenched buds are a must-try.

