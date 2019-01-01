Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
A limited edition cross by Green Team Genetics, Gasoline Alley was bred from I-95 and Fruitbound. This strain crosses pure fuel flavors as well as a tasty, sweet-candy floralness. If you’re a big fan of OG genetics, Gasoline Alley and its trichome-drenched buds are a must-try.