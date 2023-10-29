Gazzurple reviews

Gazzurple strain effects

Reported by 12 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Uplifted

Focused

Gazzurple strain helps with

  • Stress
    36% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Pain
    27% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Depression
    18% of people say it helps with Depression

October 29, 2023
The high is intense.deffently for a experienced smoker.Best with one's that have a high tolerance. Beginners beware it will hit you like freight train.The aroma is pleasant.The taste is good.once the high processes. It leaves a heavy feeling and bit on the lazy side.so it's best to stay put when you smoke this.This strain is awesome
9 people found this helpful
February 17, 2024
Picked this one up in Michigan and got it as my free pre roll and wow! I am an everyday smoker for 10 plus years and have a really high tolerance and I can only handle 2-3 hits of this before I have to put it out. It hits you hard and fast. Not for beginners! Amazing strain for the pros! 5 stars!
6 people found this helpful
November 13, 2023
Really strong rosin from MFNY. Had me seeing sideways. Tasty cart and very strong comeup.
5 people found this helpful
November 22, 2023
Seems more sativa than indica.....
3 people found this helpful
April 24, 2024
Hits fairly strong and fast; taste like flowers and a synthetic fruit of some sort. I tried a 10mg gummy from MFNY, and it kicked in about 30 minutes after, causing me to feel really giggly and a little unstable ton my feet. It was definitely a fun high, and clearly a sativa high because I couldn’t shut up.
1 person found this helpful
March 2, 2024
Bought this thinking it was a full energetic sativa, however, this cultivar will rock experienced users, and sit you down for a minute. 3 hits for the wife and she's got her head in the clouds. I gave it 4 stars, only because I thought it was a heavy sativa. Whether you want a sativa or indica is your choice, BUT, don't pass up a chance to grab at least a couple ozs or more.
1 person found this helpful
October 20, 2024
I’m a sativa smoker, due to me thinking all indica smoke will put me to sleep. (I know this isn’t factual) GAZURPPLE smokes smooth and nice! And doesn’t put me to sleep. 9/10 from me!
September 2, 2024
intense. effect is focused, energized and pain-free.

