Gazzurple reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gazzurple.
Gazzurple strain effects
Gazzurple strain helps with
- 36% of people say it helps with Stress
- 27% of people say it helps with Pain
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
J........7
October 29, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
The high is intense.deffently for a experienced smoker.Best with one's that have a high tolerance. Beginners beware it will hit you like freight train.The aroma is pleasant.The taste is good.once the high processes. It leaves a heavy feeling and bit on the lazy side.so it's best to stay put when you smoke this.This strain is awesome
a........3
February 17, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Picked this one up in Michigan and got it as my free pre roll and wow! I am an everyday smoker for 10 plus years and have a really high tolerance and I can only handle 2-3 hits of this before I have to put it out. It hits you hard and fast. Not for beginners! Amazing strain for the pros! 5 stars!
c........s
November 13, 2023
Focused
Tingly
Dizzy
Really strong rosin from MFNY. Had me seeing sideways. Tasty cart and very strong comeup.
y........m
November 22, 2023
Energetic
Uplifted
Seems more sativa than indica.....
l........8
April 24, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Giggly
Hits fairly strong and fast; taste like flowers and a synthetic fruit of some sort. I tried a 10mg gummy from MFNY, and it kicked in about 30 minutes after, causing me to feel really giggly and a little unstable ton my feet. It was definitely a fun high, and clearly a sativa high because I couldn’t shut up.
D........s
March 2, 2024
Bought this thinking it was a full energetic sativa, however, this cultivar will rock experienced users, and sit you down for a minute. 3 hits for the wife and she's got her head in the clouds. I gave it 4 stars, only because I thought it was a heavy sativa. Whether you want a sativa or indica is your choice, BUT, don't pass up a chance to grab at least a couple ozs or more.
r........e
October 20, 2024
Energetic
Relaxed
I’m a sativa smoker, due to me thinking all indica smoke will put me to sleep. (I know this isn’t factual) GAZURPPLE smokes smooth and nice! And doesn’t put me to sleep. 9/10 from me!
l........t
September 2, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Uplifted
intense. effect is focused, energized and pain-free.