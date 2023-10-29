stock photo similar to Gazzurple
Hybrid

Gazzurple

Gazzurple is a purple weed lover’s dream. This indica-dominant hybrid strain bred by Humboldt Seed Co comes from a labor of love, combining Gazzurple Bx2 x Poddy Mouth x Macaroon to create what they call “Purple Gas.” Gazzurple expresses a strong diesel aroma, with berries and cream notes, in buds that express violet accents on darker green buds and orange stigmas—they wink with trichomes. Growers will love this strain for its mold resistance, ease of trimming, and intense THC numbers that can reach 30%. This is a sedating strain best left to experienced users, and medical patients who need relief from pain and insomnia will find a new contender for favorite strain. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gazzurple, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Gazzurple

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Gazzurple strain effects

Reported by 12 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Focused

Gazzurple strain helps with

  • Stress
    36% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Pain
    27% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Depression
    18% of people say it helps with Depression
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Gazzurple products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Gazzurple near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Gazzurple strain reviews12

October 29, 2023
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
The high is intense.deffently for a experienced smoker.Best with one's that have a high tolerance. Beginners beware it will hit you like freight train.The aroma is pleasant.The taste is good.once the high processes. It leaves a heavy feeling and bit on the lazy side.so it's best to stay put when you smoke this.This strain is awesome
9 people found this helpful
February 17, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
Picked this one up in Michigan and got it as my free pre roll and wow! I am an everyday smoker for 10 plus years and have a really high tolerance and I can only handle 2-3 hits of this before I have to put it out. It hits you hard and fast. Not for beginners! Amazing strain for the pros! 5 stars!
6 people found this helpful
November 13, 2023
Loading...Focused
Loading...Tingly
Loading...Dizzy
Really strong rosin from MFNY. Had me seeing sideways. Tasty cart and very strong comeup.
5 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Gazzurple strain genetics