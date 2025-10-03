Just got some dank Gelato Auto, having some experience before with Gelato varieties, I can say this one is a proper Gelato for sure ! The smoke is very smooth, like you want to just smoke it more and more, it's mellow, white, easy on the throat, tastes good, it is like a dessert of a cannabis. The effect is very pleasant, uplifting, balanced, cloudy, creative, talkative, energizing yet calming at the same time. It is really a good balanced hybrid, with more sativa in the mix than indica, so it's perfect for creative work and activities. You can definitely sense the sativa in this, it can be a bit overwhelming, but not too much at all, the indica side also is strongly present, nicely creating a very clean, balanced effect that you can enjoy without going into haziness or paranoia. It takes a while to get used to a good Gelato, as it doesn't have (at least for me) the confusing effect that many other strains have. This is just steady, balanced, powerful more sativa winning hybrid that is becoming one of my favorites lately.