Gelato Auto
HybridTHC 26%CBD 1%
Hybrid
Energetic
Creative
Uplifted
Blueberry
Diesel
Ammonia
Gelato Auto effects are mostly energizing.
Gelato Auto potency is higher THC than average.
Gelato Auto is a hybrid autoflowering weed strain bred by Fast Buds. It takes the iconic genetics and flavor profile of Gelato to new heights, with THC numbers to match; its blend of creamy, citrus, and cookie flavors earned it top honors for extraction at Spannabis 2020. Growers can expect Gelato Auto to flower in around 9 weeks, with ample, resinous purple buds and squat plant structure. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gelato Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Gelato Auto strain reviews(1)
V........r
October 3, 2025
Creative
Energetic
Hungry
Uplifted
Just got some dank Gelato Auto, having some experience before with Gelato varieties, I can say this one is a proper Gelato for sure ! The smoke is very smooth, like you want to just smoke it more and more, it's mellow, white, easy on the throat, tastes good, it is like a dessert of a cannabis. The effect is very pleasant, uplifting, balanced, cloudy, creative, talkative, energizing yet calming at the same time. It is really a good balanced hybrid, with more sativa in the mix than indica, so it's perfect for creative work and activities. You can definitely sense the sativa in this, it can be a bit overwhelming, but not too much at all, the indica side also is strongly present, nicely creating a very clean, balanced effect that you can enjoy without going into haziness or paranoia. It takes a while to get used to a good Gelato, as it doesn't have (at least for me) the confusing effect that many other strains have. This is just steady, balanced, powerful more sativa winning hybrid that is becoming one of my favorites lately.