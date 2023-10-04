This is a phenomenal strain I only got to try once. Since I keeping checking hoping for it to come out again it was that good. It put me in the best mood, wasn't overestimating, helped w my pain, anxiety, euphoric, gave me a much needed pick me up & just a great chill vibe. A must try strain. It says sativa but I found it to more 50/50 hybrid. It has great legs & no hard come down. Great strain I've only found at The Flowery by Preferred. I really hope to see more of it, it's that good 💚