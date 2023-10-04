Gelato High Octane reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gelato High Octane.
Gelato High Octane strain effects
Gelato High Octane strain helps with
- 60% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Fatigue
Gelato High Octane reviews
d........2
October 4, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Wowwie! This is the real deal deal! Absolutely covered with crystals! I have a pretty high tolerance, but after just a few puffs I was feeling very groovy! Everything an indica should be! I wouldn't recommend it for first time smokers or those with a low tolerance. Indica lovers need to get this one, you'll love it! Best for night time use.
J........1
Today
Happy
Relaxed
First time trying it and it's definitely a heavy hitter! Not for amateurs at all 😄 Taste is so good, high is deep and felt no pain last night whatsoever. Will add this to my list of faves for sure 😍 For those of us that love that 🔥 Dis hits! So smooth and potent- get you where you wanna be.
m........s
June 23, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Pleasantly surprised with this strain. Smells and tastes great. 3 good rips and I guarantee you will be good for a few. Highly recommended for chilling in the evening.
M........4
July 31, 2023
Taste greatN felt it pretty soon! Nice body high but it feels good. Only got a preroll but would definitely by a eighth
c........c
April 21, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
An amazing strain, burns quickly but is real smooth and easy on the lungs. Tastes great too. Had a real chill high and was perfect for the munchies (rip my olive garden order).
M........5
April 19, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
This is a phenomenal strain I only got to try once. Since I keeping checking hoping for it to come out again it was that good. It put me in the best mood, wasn't overestimating, helped w my pain, anxiety, euphoric, gave me a much needed pick me up & just a great chill vibe. A must try strain. It says sativa but I found it to more 50/50 hybrid. It has great legs & no hard come down. Great strain I've only found at The Flowery by Preferred. I really hope to see more of it, it's that good 💚