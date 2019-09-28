Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gelato Sorbet.
Reviews
1
ScreamQueen.iF
Member since 2019
Not my favorite, but it all depends on what you're going for. Leaves you stupid relaxed, but ironically able to function. Very little paranoia if more is smoked. Leaves you a little sleepy and somewhat creative.. Awesome aroma and great taste!