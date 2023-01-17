Gelato Wedding Cake is a hybrid weed strain . Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, energetic, and talkative. Gelato Wedding Cake has 18% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Gelato Wedding Cake, before let us know! Leave a review.