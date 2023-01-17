Gelato Wedding Cake
HybridTHC 18%CBG 1%
Gelato Wedding Cake
GWC
Hybrid
Creative
Energetic
Talkative
Diesel
Vanilla
Mint
Caryophyllene
Myrcene
Limonene
Gelato Wedding Cake effects are mostly energizing.
Gelato Wedding Cake potency is higher THC than average.
Gelato Wedding Cake is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, energetic, and talkative. Gelato Wedding Cake has 18% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Gelato Wedding Cake, before let us know! Leave a review.
Gelato Wedding Cake strain effects
Gelato Wedding Cake strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Gelato Wedding Cake strain reviews(8)
s........y
January 17, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
This is one of the happiest strains I’ve ever tried. It works well but I can still function (even with the giggles). I love it.
i........r
May 22, 2022
Real nice body and head high. Chill and relaxed. I would put it in my weekly rotation.
r........t
March 19, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Very heavy affects nice colors.