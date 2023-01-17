Gelato Wedding Cake reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gelato Wedding Cake.
Gelato Wedding Cake strain effects
Gelato Wedding Cake strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
s........y
January 17, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
This is one of the happiest strains I’ve ever tried. It works well but I can still function (even with the giggles). I love it.
i........r
May 22, 2022
Real nice body and head high. Chill and relaxed. I would put it in my weekly rotation.
r........t
March 19, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Very heavy affects nice colors.
6........k
February 7, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Feel creative, happy but a little anxious
r........n
February 27, 2022
So so so so goood! Ngl
r........4
July 3, 2022
Calm cool and relaxed good for able to function at wrk with ease luv it man!!!
9........r
February 2, 2022
Relaxing, feel chilled out and calm