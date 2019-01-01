Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
From Sherbinskis, Gello Gelato is a cross of Bacio Gelato and Mochi Gelato. Look for a fruity and piney flavor with the rich earthiness associated with the Gelato line. As for the high, it’s much softer than Bacio and a bit calmer than Mochi, making it a great cross for any time of the day.