Hybrid

Bred by Divine Genetics, Giesel Cookies crosses Giesel and GSC, producing chunky, dense lime green and purple nugs. Giesel Cookies increases the yields of GSC while taking on a delicious flavor profile of diesel, chem, and funk thanks to the Giesel genetics. The high may be soaring and smooth, taking consumes into a long-lasting state of dreamy bliss.

 

