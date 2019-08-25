ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Giesel
  4. Reviews

Giesel reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Giesel.

Reviews

2

Avatar for StLBudman
Member since 2017
I was shocked to read it has a diesl flavor and find out the select batch i bought today had a strong earthy flavor. Everything else about the description is spot on. One hit and i was out for the night, pain free.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for JGrosse
Member since 2019
I purchased this strain in a .5 gram cartridge and it was much better than I’d even hoped for. It has an earthy taste and fast onset. I’d recommend trying it out 👌🏽
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyHungry
write a review