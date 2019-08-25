Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Giesel.
Reviews
2
StLBudman
Member since 2017
I was shocked to read it has a diesl flavor and find out the select batch i bought today had a strong earthy flavor. Everything else about the description is spot on. One hit and i was out for the night, pain free.