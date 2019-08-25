ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Giesel
  • Leafly flower of Giesel

Hybrid

Giesel

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 11 products tested with lab partners.

Giesel

Crossing the fuel-flavored Chemdog with Mass Super Skunk, Giesel is a strain with a wonderful bag appeal, flavor, and high. Buds give off gassy, sweet candy, and skunk aromas while tasting of citrus and fuel. The high produces both cerebral and physical effects that may wind you down into a relaxed state, perfect for a quiet evening to catch up on some much-needed rest. 

 

Reviews

2

Avatar for JGrosse
Member since 2019
I purchased this strain in a .5 gram cartridge and it was much better than I’d even hoped for. It has an earthy taste and fast onset. I’d recommend trying it out 👌🏽
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyHungry
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Alien OG
Alien OG
More popularLeafly flower for Scott's OG
Scott's OG
More popularLeafly flower for Crockett’s Confidential
Crockett’s Confidential
More THCLeafly flower for Gelato #33
Gelato #33
More popularLeafly flower for White Gorilla
White Gorilla
More popularLeafly flower for Key Lime Pie
Key Lime Pie
More popularLeafly flower for Mango Kush
Mango Kush
More popularLeafly flower for Monster Cookies
Monster Cookies
More popular
search by similar