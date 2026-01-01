Giraffe Pussy
HybridTHC 27%CBD —
Giraffe Pussy potency is higher THC than average.
A playful and potent hybrid with a unique name and unforgettable experience. This strain delivers sweet tropical citrus and sugary flavors accented by earthy and vanilla undertones. The high starts with a bright, uplifting cerebral buzz that brings laughter, creativity, and euphoria, then melts into a soothing body relaxation that eases stress and tension without immediate sedation. Ideal for relaxed social vibes, creative sessions, or unwinding after a long day. Have you tried Giraffe Pussy? Leave a review and let us know your experience!
