MILF, also known as MILF Weed, from Mother Chucker’s Seeds takes its name from an acronym for Marijuana I’d Like to Flower. This sativa-heavy hybrid crosses White Widow with a select cut of Trainwreck from Arcata, California (e-32). While there is a known indica-dominant phenotype floating around, the MILF strain tends to be led by a strong heady buzz that elevates your mood.
