I suffer from a terminal and rare blood disorder as well as MS and a few other medical conditions and use some of the strongest meds to medicate, let me tell you..this strain is right up there with some of the strongest I've ever had. It has that typical gorilla glue smell and feel, absolutely amaz...
Very potent strain. I was ecstatic to get this from my dispensary and I must say, I was not let down. The high comes on strong and quickly. I noticed a euphoric and heavy feeling behind my eyes that gradually spread throughout my entire body. The body high was so strong, and overwhelming blissful th...