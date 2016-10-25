ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for kellyg1
Member since 2014
I suffer from a terminal and rare blood disorder as well as MS and a few other medical conditions and use some of the strongest meds to medicate, let me tell you..this strain is right up there with some of the strongest I've ever had. It has that typical gorilla glue smell and feel, absolutely amaz...
EuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for Tropix
Member since 2018
It’s has a very good taste that hits you smoothly but also has a powerful relaxed but energetic high, great fit both day and night use.
EnergeticFocusedGigglyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for chicotokes
Member since 2017
my partner suffers from stage 4 cancer and a bunch of anxiety i gave her some of this and all that stress leaves for the time of the high i love it
Avatar for jayyyyneeeee
Member since 2015
An expansive inhale and the heaviness sets in. This is great after work medicine and to play video games a awesome feeling but missing some sativa influence
Avatar for Jagacin
Member since 2017
Very potent strain. I was ecstatic to get this from my dispensary and I must say, I was not let down. The high comes on strong and quickly. I noticed a euphoric and heavy feeling behind my eyes that gradually spread throughout my entire body. The body high was so strong, and overwhelming blissful th...
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for Carmenized
Member since 2017
Tastes great and has a sedating effect.
HungryRelaxed
Avatar for brooklynpharhad
Member since 2017
Good strain, have severe anxiety. Instantly lifted me up after my fourth pull. Give it a try to those who feel paranoid and very anxious.
EnergeticFocusedHappyTalkativeUplifted