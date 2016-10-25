Glue Tech is a functional indica that shows its rich Afghani lineage in the form of bright green buds coated in sugary trichomes. This strain's effects are relaxing and sedating, especially with continued consumption, but also anticipate appetite enhancement. These attributes make Glue Tech ideal for people suffering from eating disorders, GI problems, and chronic physical pain. The aroma is hashy, musky, and slightly sweet. Its flavor shares this muskiness with elements of earth and skunk on the exhale.
