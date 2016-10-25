ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Glue Tech
  • Leafly flower of Glue Tech

Hybrid

Glue Tech

Glue Tech

Glue Tech is a functional indica that shows its rich Afghani lineage in the form of bright green buds coated in sugary trichomes. This strain's effects are relaxing and sedating, especially with continued consumption, but also anticipate appetite enhancement. These attributes make Glue Tech ideal for people suffering from eating disorders, GI problems, and chronic physical pain. The aroma is hashy, musky, and slightly sweet. Its flavor shares this muskiness with elements of earth and skunk on the exhale.   

Reviews

22

Show all

Avatar for tjm1986
Member since 2016
Really good for people suffering from anxiety. This strain relaxes your body and mind and helps you escape from stress with one or two hits. Probably my new favorite anxiety strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for jillystyle
Member since 2015
Love this strain! Perfect combo of relaxation, euphoria while still being able to function. Definitely a new favorite! Wish I knew it's lineage, anyone else? Someone at my dispensary said it's Gorilla Glue and Cookies. What "cookies," I have no idea. I'm not buying that! Definitely worth a try. ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedGigglyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for timelessglasscreations
Member since 2016
Love the taste! 👌
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for Tropix
Member since 2018
It’s has a very good taste that hits you smoothly but also has a powerful relaxed but energetic high, great fit both day and night use.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedGigglyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Yishay
Member since 2016
Not really an Indica fan but this smokes like a dream. I don't feel drained when I hit it like most Indica and I get a creative boost. Bud is beautiful almost greenish blue.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Alien Technology
parent
Second strain parent
Original Glue
parent
Strain
Glue Tech

Photos

User uploaded image of Glue TechUser uploaded image of Glue Tech