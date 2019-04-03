ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. GlueChee
  4. Reviews

GlueChee reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain GlueChee.

Reviews

3

Avatar for Sillivillin
Member since 2019
pretty nice, a bit fluffy n stiiicky, smelly and actually pretty smooth n tasty. nice medicinal properties lol
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappy
Avatar for Spliffmeister
Member since 2015
I got this from the Tree House dispensary here in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The aroma and flavor are so pungent. The flower is dense, sprinkled with frosty thc crystalline. Super soft, sticky and stinky. Definitely a perfect blend it's ancestors. We were smoking this out back and my bro could smell it from t...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for AlchemyUS
Member since 2019
Mind blowing
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricTingly
write a review