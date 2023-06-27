GMO Cake reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain GMO Cake.
GMO Cake strain effects
GMO Cake strain flavors
GMO Cake strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
m........n
June 27, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
Very chill body high
l........g
November 6, 2023
Creative
Relaxed
Man I wish I discovered this strain sooner. What a delightful mellow high. You don't go up too fast, you feel good but not overstimulated, it hits your legs just the right way. If you're an athlete this is the strain for you
t........1
April 9, 2024
Relaxed
Tingly
Put it in a cone, nice relaxing stoney
e........h
Yesterday
good smoke