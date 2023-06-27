GMO Cake is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO Cookies and Wedding Cake. This strain is a savory delight that will tantalize your taste buds with its garlic and diesel flavors. GMO Cake is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us GMO Cake effects include relaxed, sleepy, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose GMO Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, pain, and nausea. Bred by Solar Gold Gardens, GMO Cake features flavors like garlic, diesel, and spicy. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of GMO Cake typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. This strain is known for its sticky and dense buds that have a dark green color with purple hues and orange hairs. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed GMO Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.