GMO Tang strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
GMO Tang reviews
s........l
February 12, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Great sativa
y........c
September 10, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
Even though it’s a hybrid you get really baked this is a really good strain for relaxation and pain imo … definitely will not be disappointed by this amazing flower