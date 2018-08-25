ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Goat Head reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Goat Head.

Avatar for rollerderbydad
Member since 2019
Nice mix of a head and body high. Doesn’t make me sleepy, but also doesn’t have my mind running a million miles an hour. Keeps you nice and level headed to be able to get thru the day in a perfect haze. Smells and tastes great too.
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyTingly
Avatar for ct0901
Member since 2017
just looked it up and boy it looks fine it has vary nice smell very recommend 👍👍👏👋👏👋
ArousedEnergeticGigglyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Verediano
Member since 2017
Really good strain. Dense buds and strong smell. Great high experience!!! Totally recommend!!!
EuphoricRelaxedTalkative
