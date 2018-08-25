Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Goat Head.
Reviews
3
rollerderbydad
Member since 2019
Nice mix of a head and body high. Doesn’t make me sleepy, but also doesn’t have my mind running a million miles an hour. Keeps you nice and level headed to be able to get thru the day in a perfect haze. Smells and tastes great too.