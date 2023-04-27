Goat Milk reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Goat Milk.
Goat Milk strain effects
Reported by 19 real people like you
Goat Milk reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
c........o
April 27, 2023
Aroused
Focused
This shytxx hit clean asf it’s a slow creeps on you bam you already high by thinking about it lol
R........8
March 28, 2023
Energetic
Uplifted
Very energetic, recommend this strain when you got outside activities 💯
m........4
October 26, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Very energetic strong strain
l........i
November 20, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
I wish I could smell this strain everyday. Smells like a fresh bowl of fruit loops and milk! The high was super peaceful and calm. Hands down my favorite strain.
S........9
November 16, 2023
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
It definitely made me horny as heck thinking alot but yes ready to do whatever but not like a sativa def high in thc im a old G smoker and i smoked a whole raw i was chilling smiling happy horny n ready for whatever tbh Pretty kool strain Ive smoked every exotic strain but never this one great get it no matter what u got going on it def will get u thru it easier no doubt about it im Sooooooo F high rn it aint even funny ohh wait also talkative asf social beware especially if already are talkative n social it kicks up about 10 notches lmfaooooo hv fun try it out I highly recommend this strain and this strain is for flower
m........7
November 25, 2023
Aroused
Focused
very hard to find
c........h
September 24, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
hoping it wouldn’t taste like other ‘milk’ strains i’ve had… it doesn’t! own unique flavour profile going on, not exactly a mouth waterer (infact it’s given me major dry mouth) but the fresh sweet pungent taste is worth it, and i’m stoned to the bone after a slow easy release from tense to relaxed
d........o
October 31, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Calm and light feeling and tastes and smells like fruity pebbles as a distillate.