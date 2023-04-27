It definitely made me horny as heck thinking alot but yes ready to do whatever but not like a sativa def high in thc im a old G smoker and i smoked a whole raw i was chilling smiling happy horny n ready for whatever tbh Pretty kool strain Ive smoked every exotic strain but never this one great get it no matter what u got going on it def will get u thru it easier no doubt about it im Sooooooo F high rn it aint even funny ohh wait also talkative asf social beware especially if already are talkative n social it kicks up about 10 notches lmfaooooo hv fun try it out I highly recommend this strain and this strain is for flower