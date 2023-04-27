Goat Milk
aka G.O.A.T. Milk
Goat Milk, aka G.O.A.T. Milk is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cereal Milk and a phenotype of Georgia Pie, #50. Goat Milk is 27% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Goat Milk’s effects include energetic, uplifted, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Goat Milk when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, nausea, and stress. Bred by Fiore Genetics, Goat Milk features flavors like menthol, nutty, and vanilla The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Goat Milk typically ranges from $30–$55 If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Goat Milk, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Goat Milk strain effects
