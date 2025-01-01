God Lemon is a hybrid weed strain bred by Massive Creations from a cross of his proprietary strains Lemon Verzace x Adonai. God Lemon looks heavenly, with lanky buds streaked with green and purple and covered in trichome frost. It reeks of sharp lemon, earthy kush, and diesel. God Lemon is an easy grower and heavy yielder. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed God Lemon, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.