Hybrid

God's Grove

Doc’s Dank Seeds bred God’s Grove by crossing God’s Gift with Co. Clementine. With beautiful vibrant purple hues and silvery trichomes, this strain is backed by a mouthwatering orange terpene profile. Expect your first puff to leave you asking for more.

Lineage

First strain parent
Colorado Clementines
parent
Second strain parent
God's Gift
parent
Strain
God's Grove

