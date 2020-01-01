We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Doc’s Dank Seeds bred God’s Grove by crossing God’s Gift with Co. Clementine. With beautiful vibrant purple hues and silvery trichomes, this strain is backed by a mouthwatering orange terpene profile. Expect your first puff to leave you asking for more.