  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. God's Gift
Indica

4.4 1239 reviews

God's Gift

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Pine
Peppery

CalmingEnergizing

God's Gift nugget
God's Gift
  • Herbal
  • Pine
  • Peppery

A strain that became popular in California dispensaries in 2005, God's Gift contains flavors of grape, citrus, and hash. Its parents are Granddaddy Purple and OG Kush. No matter what your belief system, this strain is a "gift" with its dreamy, blissful effects. Its flowering time usually takes approximately 8-9 weeks.

Effects

Show all

Relaxed 63%
Happy 54%
Euphoric 48%
Sleepy 41%
Uplifted 34%
Stress 41%
Anxiety 33%
Pain 31%
Insomnia 29%
Depression 21%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 21%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 6%
Headache 4%

Reviews

1,239

Lineage

First strain parent
Granddaddy Purple
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
God's Gift
First strain child
Maui Bubble Gift
child
Second strain child
Heaven Scent
child

Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

