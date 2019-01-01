Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Gold Star crosses two classics: Sensi Star, a famous indica, and Malawi Gold, a potent sativa. The cross brings two worlds together delightfully, resulting is a heavy yielder with incredible aromas of menthol, pine, and fresh flowers. The fast-acting high will last for hours, giving you energy to tackle all of your creative tasks.