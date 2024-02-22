From what I’ve heard this strain is experimental but works really well for me. I know how this sounds but it’s almost as if it took away my ADHD for a few hours and I managed to get so much stuff done that I had previously been procrastinating about for months and it was a great balance between physically relaxing and mentally uplifting. Personally this is my preferred strain for easily getting day to day stuff done in hours that would usually take weeks. I really recommend trying it

1 person found this helpful helpful report