Golden Crisp reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Golden Crisp.
Golden Crisp reviews
r........x
February 22, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
From what I’ve heard this strain is experimental but works really well for me. I know how this sounds but it’s almost as if it took away my ADHD for a few hours and I managed to get so much stuff done that I had previously been procrastinating about for months and it was a great balance between physically relaxing and mentally uplifting. Personally this is my preferred strain for easily getting day to day stuff done in hours that would usually take weeks. I really recommend trying it