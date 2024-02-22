Golden Crisp
Golden Crisp is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between the parent strains GMO and Cereal Milk. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Golden Crisp is known for its high THC content, typically around 26%, making this strain suitable for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Elev8 Seeds, Golden Crisp features myrcene and caryophyllene as the dominant terpenes, making a funky, unique profile of garlic, cream, and diesel notes. The average price of Golden Crisp typically ranges from $12 to $15 per gram. We are still learning about Golden Crisp's effects and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Golden Crisp, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
