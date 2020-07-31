ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Golden Strawberry
  4. Reviews

Golden Strawberry reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Golden Strawberry.

Grower is Curio Wellness strain Golden Strawberry - HYBRID - Indica Dominant Parents: Kosher OG x Strawberry Banana Potential Symptom Relief: Stress, Erectile Dysfunction May Produce These Effects: Relaxation, Arousal, UpliftingRead full review
