Gorilla Glue Gelato reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gorilla Glue Gelato.

Gorilla Glue Gelato effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

6 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
16% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
16% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
16% of people report feeling giggly
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression

Gorilla Glue Gelato reported flavors

1 people told us about flavors:
Earthy
16% of people taste the flavor earthy
Pungent
16% of people taste the flavor pungent
Woody
16% of people taste the flavor woody

