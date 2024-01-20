Gorilla Runtz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gorilla Runtz.
Gorilla Runtz strain effects
Gorilla Runtz reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
G........i
January 20, 2024
Relaxed
Talkative
Tingly
Uplifted
Sneaks up on you but packs an uplifting punch with a body tingle that calms you. Good for talking. Nice afternoon strain
d........7
March 1, 2024
Energetic
Happy
Hungry
Well now... considering I'm an old school indica enthusiast, I tend to stay away from sativa's.... but this was a very pleasant surprise.... creeps up on ya and.... bang !! Very nice bud indeed!
b........e
October 3, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
🦍 runtz is pretty good. Happy, relaxing,tingly and uplifting, but I heard that you will turn into a 🦍 while you sleep 😂😐 jk. Will get again.
s........o
February 23, 2024
Creative
Happy
Top 5. Got off online store and damn a little gives a lot of that blast all I'm saying bro.
s........6
December 24, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
in my opinion this is definitely end of the day flower because afterwards you aint doing shit