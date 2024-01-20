stock photo similar to Gorilla Runtz
Gorilla Runtz
Gorilla Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GG4 and Bubba Runtz. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Gorilla Runtz is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Turn It Up Genetics, the average price of Gorilla Runtz typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Gorilla Runtz’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gorilla Runtz, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Gorilla Runtz strain effects
Gorilla Runtz strain reviews5
G........i
January 20, 2024
Relaxed
Talkative
Tingly
Uplifted
d........7
March 1, 2024
Energetic
Happy
Hungry
b........e
October 3, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy