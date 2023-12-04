Grandi Candi reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Grandi Candi.

Grandi Candi strain effects

Reported by 3 real people like you

Feelings

Creative

Happy

Hungry

Grandi Candi strain helps with

  • Insomnia
    50% of people say it helps with Insomnia
  • Anxiety
    50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Bipolar disorder
    50% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder

December 4, 2023
Super tasty smoke if grown by a good cultivar!!! Mark always creating phenomenal strains 100% #treatyourselfdontcheatyourself #grandigang
6 people found this helpful
June 23, 2024
I shop at dispos religiously because I get industry discounts but I picked up some of this from a local growers market and Wow 🤩 I may never go back to the dispo. This was one of the best smokes 😤 I have in a while i smoked a 1.5g blunt at about 11pm slept through the night woke up at 6 AM still feeling good 😌.. if your an experienced user I would add this one to your list if you can find it in your area
4 people found this helpful
September 10, 2024
Gary Payton x Grandi Candi 🔥🔥🔥🔥
1 person found this helpful

