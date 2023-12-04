Grandi Candi reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Grandi Candi.
Grandi Candi strain effects
Grandi Candi reviews
s........3
December 4, 2023
Creative
Happy
Hungry
Super tasty smoke if grown by a good cultivar!!! Mark always creating phenomenal strains 100% #treatyourselfdontcheatyourself #grandigang
g........2
June 23, 2024
Happy
Hungry
I shop at dispos religiously because I get industry discounts but I picked up some of this from a local growers market and Wow 🤩 I may never go back to the dispo. This was one of the best smokes 😤 I have in a while i smoked a 1.5g blunt at about 11pm slept through the night woke up at 6 AM still feeling good 😌.. if your an experienced user I would add this one to your list if you can find it in your area
r........n
September 10, 2024
Gary Payton x Grandi Candi 🔥🔥🔥🔥