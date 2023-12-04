Hybrid

Grandi Candi

Grandi Candi is a strain from Oakland’s Grandiflora Genetics that won’t rot your teeth. It combines some obscure strains, Lemon Cherry Gelato x (E85 x Doggie Bag), for a balanced hybrid smoke that satisfies any sweet tooth. Grandi Candi buds grow compact in a bright purple that can even veer pink, with green accents and stringy orange hairs; heavy trichomes also give them a wet, shiny look. Like a bag of Skittles, the Grandi Candi palate can range from sweet to sour terps, apple to cherry with diesel undernotes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grandi Candi, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Grandi Candi strain effects

Feelings

Creative

Happy

Hungry

Grandi Candi strain helps with

  • Insomnia
    50% of people say it helps with Insomnia
  • Anxiety
    50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Bipolar disorder
    50% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
Grandi Candi strain reviews3

December 4, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Super tasty smoke if grown by a good cultivar!!! Mark always creating phenomenal strains 100% #treatyourselfdontcheatyourself #grandigang
June 23, 2024
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
I shop at dispos religiously because I get industry discounts but I picked up some of this from a local growers market and Wow 🤩 I may never go back to the dispo. This was one of the best smokes 😤 I have in a while i smoked a 1.5g blunt at about 11pm slept through the night woke up at 6 AM still feeling good 😌.. if your an experienced user I would add this one to your list if you can find it in your area
September 10, 2024
Gary Payton x Grandi Candi 🔥🔥🔥🔥
