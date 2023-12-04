I shop at dispos religiously because I get industry discounts but I picked up some of this from a local growers market and Wow 🤩 I may never go back to the dispo. This was one of the best smokes 😤 I have in a while i smoked a 1.5g blunt at about 11pm slept through the night woke up at 6 AM still feeling good 😌.. if your an experienced user I would add this one to your list if you can find it in your area