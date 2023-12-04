Grandi Candi
Grandi Candi is a strain from Oakland’s Grandiflora Genetics that won’t rot your teeth. It combines some obscure strains, Lemon Cherry Gelato x (E85 x Doggie Bag), for a balanced hybrid smoke that satisfies any sweet tooth. Grandi Candi buds grow compact in a bright purple that can even veer pink, with green accents and stringy orange hairs; heavy trichomes also give them a wet, shiny look. Like a bag of Skittles, the Grandi Candi palate can range from sweet to sour terps, apple to cherry with diesel undernotes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grandi Candi, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Grandi CandiOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Grandi Candi strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Grandi Candi products near you
Similar to Grandi Candi near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Grandi Candi strain reviews3
Read all reviews
s........3
December 4, 2023
Creative
Happy
Hungry
g........2
June 23, 2024
Happy
Hungry
r........n
September 10, 2024