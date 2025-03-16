Grape Durban reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Grape Durban.
Grape Durban strain effects
Grape Durban reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
j........n
March 16, 2025
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Talkative
Cross between Grape Ape and Durban Poison. Indica dominant but but not too overpowering. Super relaxing and euphoric. Uplifts your vibe and energy for sure. Second time getting this Kushy Punch cart. Highly recommend.
k........d
February 21, 2024
Happy
The name doesn't lie. I have a very high tolerance and this flower works GREAT. ALL of 22 RED flowers are top notch flower
a........0
April 12, 2025
Euphoric
Giggly
I absolutely love this strain! This is so uplifting and makes you happy! It also helps with pain and nausea as well.
o........j
Today
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
Pretty good stuff, I like it in the mornings since it’s a hybrid and p relaxing body-wise while also giving me a real buzz. Taste is super lemon/fruit heavy with something kinda nutty.