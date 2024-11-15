Grape Jubilee reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Grape Jubilee.
Grape Jubilee strain effects
e........7
November 15, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
If grape Jubilee was an avenger, It would be Groot, strong as fuck boy. No, I’m high, but these blunts of the Jubilee has me watching Marvel in chronological order high as fuck, you’re welcome!!!
M........4
July 28, 2024
Happy
Sleepy
9/10 wonderful taste you can smell the grape in the bag it’s delicious and high is out this world half a pinner and your looking around cooked overall one of my top tens
a........z
August 4, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
It’s a smooth and nice inhale, just a couple of puffs and that good for you u with the monchies hitting immediately