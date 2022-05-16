Grim DJ OG
HybridTHC 15%CBG 1%
Grim DJ OG
GDj
Hybrid
Uplifted
Happy
Euphoric
Earthy
Woody
Flowery
Caryophyllene
Limonene
Myrcene
Grim DJ OG effects are mostly calming.
Grim DJ OG potency is higher THC than average.
write a review
Grim DJ OG is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel uplifted, happy, and euphoric. Grim DJ OG has 15% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Grim DJ OG, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Grim DJ OGOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Grim DJ OG strain effects
Grim DJ OG strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Pain
- 66% of people say it helps with Stress
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Grim DJ OG products near you
Similar to Grim DJ OG near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Grim DJ OG strain reviews(4)
Read all reviews
F........5
May 16, 2022
M........2
October 16, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
m........n
November 12, 2022
Relaxed
Tingly