Super chuckly. Gives u the finger/toe tingles. Definite mood booster. Helps with pain in the way of.. I still feel it, I just don't care. Great for smoke sesh's with good buds 😉. Allows you to zone out to a movie but also still able to carry on an endless droning sideline conversation about said movie. Helps spark creativity/ideas. Still feel like I could get up and clean if I wanted but I'm also cool with just chillin here. Over great strain for being low thc. Not too bad munchie-wise, even after about a half hour.