Grim DJ OG strain effects
Grim DJ OG strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Pain
- 66% of people say it helps with Stress
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
M........2
October 16, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Dry mouth
Purchased an ounce at Health for Life in Phoenix, Arizona. Good sized buds. Freshly packaged. Packed a bowl and shared with my husband. Both of us were highly impressed. Would purchase again.
F........5
May 16, 2022
Super chuckly. Gives u the finger/toe tingles. Definite mood booster. Helps with pain in the way of.. I still feel it, I just don't care. Great for smoke sesh's with good buds 😉. Allows you to zone out to a movie but also still able to carry on an endless droning sideline conversation about said movie. Helps spark creativity/ideas. Still feel like I could get up and clean if I wanted but I'm also cool with just chillin here. Over great strain for being low thc. Not too bad munchie-wise, even after about a half hour.
m........n
November 12, 2022
Relaxed
Tingly
Uplifted
this stuff stinky, very strong tho good shit.